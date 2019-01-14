CE to visit Guangzhou

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Guangzhou to meet Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi and Governor of Guangdong Province Ma Xingrui on January 15.

They will discuss the collaboration between Hong Kong and Guangdong in relation to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki, and Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will join the visit.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong in the evening of the same day.