HK a leading financial hub

Financial Secretary Paul Chan

Hong Kong has long been the international financial bridge connecting the Mainland and the rest of the world, bringing investment, capital, ideas and talent together.

In a world today buffeted by trade clashes, Hong Kong remains open and inclusive, embracing challenges as opportunities.

Our markets remain open and welcoming. Our legal system is built on the rule of law and buttressed by an independent judiciary. Information flows as freely as global capital. And our regulatory regime is transparent and aligns with international standards.

In short, you can count on Hong Kong, on our status as one of the world's leading international financial centres, and China's international financial capital.

We take pride in our place and achievements in the global economy and we are determined to build on them, to expand our role as the go-to economy with financial and professional services that embrace the traditional and the innovative, the global and the local, the corporate and the startups.

It's why, last year, the Government implemented a new listing regime, enabling the listings of companies from the emerging and innovative sectors.

It's why, just a few months ago, we launched the Faster Payment System, which allows the public to transfer funds anytime, anywhere, across banks and stored-value operators, almost instantly.

It's why we will, very soon in the coming months, announce Hong Kong’s first batch of virtual bank licences.

Looking ahead, I can tell you we will take full advantage of the opportunities that China, the world's second-largest economy, presents. That very much includes the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development and the far-reaching Belt & Road Initiative, as well as the financial services, investment and business promise they offer Hong Kong today and long down the road.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan gave these remarks at the Asian Financial Forum 2019 cocktail reception on January 14.