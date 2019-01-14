No plan to change property measures

The Government has no plans to change the property measures or the loan-to-value ratio despite the recent drop in property prices, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau said today.

Speaking to the media, Mr Lau said the Government has implemented special measures on the stamp duty, while the Monetary Authority has introduced counter-cyclical measures for property mortgage loans.

“We have currently no plan as we mentioned just now, and there is no timetable as such."

He said the Government will closely watch the supply of flats and property prices, as well as the macroeconomic environment and the local economic situation.

“Based on the combination of these factors then, we will be monitoring the developments and see what will be the next step.”