Gov’t mulls measures to help needy

The Government will review the amount of monthly earnings Comprehensive Social Security Assistance recipients can keep.

After attending a radio programme today, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong told reporters that the maximum amount of disregarded earnings per month is $2,500, an amount set in 2003.

Dr Law said it is definitely time to review this figure and that the Government is considering measures to help the needy and to provide more support for them.

He also said the Government will consider first examining the disregarded earnings for CSSA recipients aged between 60 to 64.

Due to recent discussions on the decision to adjust the eligible age for elderly CSSA recipients to 65 from February 1, the Government may need to advance some changes that it had considered in the past, he added.