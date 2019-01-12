Police open day held

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visits an art exhibition run by the Hong Kong Autism Awareness Alliance and watches autists sketching.

Guests watch a video about the history of Hong Kong and the force at “Studio ImmerXe”.

The Hong Kong Police Force 175th Anniversary Open Day is held at the Police College.

The opening ceremony of the Police Force's open day was held at the Police College today to kick start a series of activities in celebration of its 175th anniversary.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Carrie Lam congratulated the force on its 175th anniversary.

She thanked the force for its dedication and commitment in maintaining law and order over the years which contributed to Hong Kong’s prosperity and its development into a metropolis.

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said all force members would stand united to safeguard Hong Kong and work with the public to build a harmonious community to maintain Hong Kong as one of the safest and most stable societies in the world.

Other officiating guests included Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Wang Zhimin, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the HKSAR Song Ruan, Deputy Commander of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison Zheng Guoyue, and Liaison Office Deputy Director Yang Jianping.

Open day activities include performances and demonstrations by eight police elite teams, a virtual and three-dimensional video about the history of Hong Kong and the force, displays of sophisticated police equipment, and game booths mounted by about 50 of the force's arts and sports clubs.

By participating in virtual shooting and watching demonstrations by officers, visitors can gain a better understanding of police work.

A number of social enterprises have set up sale booths at the venue, while the Hong Kong Autism Awareness Alliance runs an art exhibition there.

Three more open days will be held on January 13, 19 and 20.

Other celebratory events include police building open days, a charity concert, the publication of a commemorative book, and the release of special stamps.

