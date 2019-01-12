Health voucher review underway

The Government is reviewing the Elderly Health Care Voucher Scheme, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said today.

Speaking after attending a radio programme, Prof Chan told reporters the Government has started reviewing the scheme as it has noticed an increase in complaints about how the vouchers are used.

“We have started a review on the use of Elderly Health Care Voucher, including its original intended objectives and whether there is any abuse.

“Also, we are taking into account the comments from service providers as well as consumers. We also take note of the local studies that look into whether the Elderly Health Care Voucher is used in a way that fits into its original intended objectives.”

She added the Government will report back once it has come up with improvement measures.

On seasonal influenza, Prof Chan said the vaccination rate for children aged between six months and six years increased by about 60% compared with the same period last year, adding that parents’ awareness of flu vaccinations has been enhanced.

Noting that some flu outbreaks occur in kindergartens, she said the Centre for Health Protection will monitor the situation and study ways to strengthen the respective measures.