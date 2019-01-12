Drainage Services to hold open days

The Drainage Services Department will hold free open days at Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works on January 19 and 20.

To celebrate the department’s 30th anniversary, the events will review its work on river revitalisation, rehabilitation of ageing drains and sewers, and relocation of Shatin Sewage Treatment Works to caverns.

Guided tours will be provided to show the department's development and effort over the years, as well as the work done on flood prevention, sewage treatment, and combating and mitigating climate change.

There will be stage performances, food trucks, game booths, a fun area for kids and a parent-child planting activity.

Free shuttle bus services will be provided from 9.15am to 4pm at the MTR University Station and Sha Tin Station.

