FS visits Eastern District

Mr Chan (second left) visits the Hong Kong Vegetable Food & Grocery Hawkers Welfare & Fraternity Association Limited and meets with hawker representatives.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (centre left) views a STEM project during a visit to Aldrich Bay Government Primary School.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today visited a primary school and hawker stalls in Eastern District.

Mr Chan first visited Aldrich Bay Government Primary School where he spoke with students and parents and observed school projects related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), environmental protection and music.

He then visited the Hong Kong Vegetable Food & Grocery Hawkers Welfare & Fraternity Association Limited and met with hawker representatives to learn more about their business environment.

He later walked along Kam Wa Street, visited hawker stalls and listened to the views of business operators and residents on the 2019-20 Budget.

Mr Chan also met Eastern District Council members.