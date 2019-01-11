Help set for hearing-impaired children

The Education Bureau will collaborate with the Hospital Authority to provide hearing aids and fitting services for children and students with hearing impairment from next week, after service providers failed to fulfil tender requirements.

The bureau has taken contingency measures to resume the provision of hearing aids and related services as soon as possible since no service providers were able to fulfil the tender requirements this school year.

Its audiologists will use the authority’s audiology centre to provide such services for children and students newly diagnosed with hearing impairment.

Since last week, the Society for the Deaf has been offering the services to children and students whose hearing aids are provided by the bureau.

It added that about 1,100 children and students who were offered the services before the 2018-19 school year will continue to receive follow-up services from the original service provider.