CE meets UGC members

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met University Grants Committee (UGC) members at Government House today.

They discussed the committee’s work in nurturing talents and promoting research in the funded universities.

Mrs Lam thanked about 20 local and non-local experts on the committee for their advice on the allocation of funding to the funded universities and the strategic development of higher education in Hong Kong.

Recognising their solid foundation in academia and innovation and technology, Mrs Lam said she is confident that UGC-funded universities will play a key role in contributing to the development of Hong Kong as a global I&T hub.

Mrs Lam reiterated that the Government's expenditure on education will be the most meaningful investment for Hong Kong's future and emphasised the Government's commitment to supporting I&T development.

The committee will continue to work closely with the Government, universities and stakeholders to strengthen the city's position as a leading regional education hub, committee Chairman Carlson Tong said.