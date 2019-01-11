Citywide cleanup begins

Street cleaning services will be strengthened during the citywide Lunar New Year cleanup campaign.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department today kicked off a citywide cleanup campaign to welcome the coming Lunar New Year.

During the three-week campaign, the department will boost cleaning of public facilities such as markets, cooked food centres, hawker bazaars, public toilets and refuse collection points under its management.

It will also enhance cleaning at hygiene black spots and conduct mosquito and rodent control operations at old tenement buildings, streets, rear lanes, village houses and construction sites.

Temporary junk collection points will be set up for people throwing away large household items.

The campaign will run until January 31.