Schools to teach national anthem

The national anthem will be taught in all primary and secondary schools, as well as international and special schools, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said today.

Mr Yeung said this follows the existing local education system and that there is no interference from the Mainland.

“What the bill says is the Secretary for Education has to give directions to the schools so that students could learn the national anthem at school and also they could learn the history and the necessary attitude when they sing the national anthem.”

Since the bill does not carry a penalty for schools not teaching the song, Mr Yeung added the bureau will provide professional advice to schools that face problems in doing so.