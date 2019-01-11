Anthem bill gazetted

The National Anthem Bill was gazetted today to implement the Law of the People’s Republic of China on National Anthem by local legislation.

The bill states the national anthem is the symbol and sign of the People's Republic of China and will lead people to respect the anthem by directional provisions.

It will also introduce penalties for those who publicly and intentionally insult or misuse the song.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress adopted a decision last November to add the National Anthem Law to Annex III of the Basic Law.

The national laws listed in the annex shall be applied locally by way of promulgation or legislation by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau said that having regard to the common law system in Hong Kong and the circumstances in the city, the Government proposes to implement the law in the HKSAR by local legislation.

This approach is consistent with the "one country, two systems" principle, the bureau added.

The bill will be tabled in the Legislative Council on January 23 and the Government will fully complement LegCo’s work in scrutinising the bill to strive for its early passage.