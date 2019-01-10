CE meets Zhaoqing official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met the Secretary of the CPC Zhaoqing Municipal Committee Lai Zehua at the Chief Executive’s Office.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Lai to Hong Kong and said that Hong Kong and Zhaoqing enjoy close ties in economic affairs and trade.

Not only is Zhaoqing the ancestral hometown of many Hong Kong people, Hong Kong enterprises account for more than 80% of its external investment as well.

The commissioning of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link has also made travel and trade between the two places more convenient.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong is Asia’s world city, an international financial, maritime and logistics centre with efficient professional services and a large pool of professional management talents.

Zhaoqing is rich in natural resources and large in area with plenty of space for development, she said, adding the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will bring about new opportunities for Hong Kong and Zhaoqing and that the two places can complement each other and enhance the development of the bay area.

She also encouraged young people of the two places to strengthen exchanges and expressed the hope that the Zhaoqing Municipal Government would consider providing internship programmes for Hong Kong youths.