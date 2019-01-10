Gov’t to promote e-waste recycling

The Government will further promote an initiative where people can call a hotline to arrange the free collection of old electrical and electronic appliances, even if they do not buy new ones.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong told reporters today there is room for the Government and the community to further promote this service.

Mr Wong said the disposal of e-waste at refuse collection points or roadsides is not increasing, based on data collected before and after the introduction of a new law regarding the Producer Responsibility Scheme on Waste Electrical & Electronic Equipment.

“The numbers of the disposed electronic waste actually are more or less the same. But we would like to further promote the new initiative,” he said.