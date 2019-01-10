Forbidden City exhibition set

The Hall of Supreme Harmony’s roof ridge is decorated with many ornaments.

A model of a seven-tier lever bracket set from the Ming dynasty will be on display.

The Traversing the Forbidden City - Architecture & Craftsmanship exhibition will showcase a replica of a polychrome painting of dragons which is on the ceiling of the Gate of Heavenly Purity.

The Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre will hold the Traversing the Forbidden City - Architecture & Craftsmanship exhibition from January 11.

The exhibition will feature polychrome paintings which are commonly found on the inner and outer eaves of the buildings in the Forbidden City, the residence and court of 24 emperors during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

Apart from their decorative purposes, they also protect the timber from moisture, decay and infection.

Other exhibits will include models of dougong, or bracket sets, which connect the columns and beams to the eaves.

Another exhibit will showcase the ornaments and animal figures on the Forbidden City’s roof ridges, and the most exceptional building in the palace, the Hall of Supreme Harmony, will also be showcased.

The exhibition’s Guest Curator Stanley Siu said: “I not only focus on the master layout of all this fabulous wood architecture.

“I want to focus on the small details of how the conservation team, how they preserve all the paintings, all the woodwork and all the tiles work on the roof.”

The Forbidden City is the world's largest and most well-preserved wooden palace complex.

Visit the exhibition to learn about its rich heritage before April 7.

The exhibition will also feature the style and characteristics of Chinese buildings in Hong Kong, including the Tang Ancestral Hall at Ping Shan in Yuen Long, Tai Fu Tai Mansion and King Yin Lei.

Admission is free.

Click here for details.