No one denied welfare safety net

The Government has several support measures in place to ensure no sector of society falls through the welfare safety net, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told lawmakers today.



From February 1, the eligible age for elderly Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) will be adjusted from 60 to 65, a move lawmakers queried during the Chief Executive's question and answer session this morning.

Mrs Lam noted the age threshold is being raised in response to Hong Kong’s changing demographic and is not a cost-saving measure.

She said the move does not mean those who are under 65 without employment are not protected, as they can still receive CSSA under the category of able-bodied adults.

The Chief Executive also said the Government was more than willing to provide extra support to the middle-aged and seniors.

She added the move is in line with Hong Kong’s changing demographic and is not a hasty decision to deny certain residents their right to a safety net.