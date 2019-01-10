Health voucher up for review

The Elderly Health Care Voucher Scheme’s effectiveness needs to undergo a comprehensive review.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the remark in response to a lawmaker’s suggestion to increase the value of the voucher from $2,000 to $3,000 to ease the pressure on public hospitals.

Speaking during the Chief Executive’s question and answer session, Mrs Lam noted the Government has been enhancing the scheme, from the initial $250 for those aged over 70 to the current $2,000 for those aged over 65.

She added that the vouchers have an accumulative value of $5,000 and a utilisation rate of over 90%, yet have not been effective in diverting seniors away from public hospitals' accident and emergency departments.

The Chief Executive said she did not mind increasing the voucher’s value, but that would depend on whether it would be put to the best use.

She also learnt from the medical sector that the voucher is counterproductive, with some elderly people shopping around for doctors under the scheme because more than 1,000 doctors accept the voucher.

The Food & Health Bureau has been asked to conduct a comprehensive review of the scheme and report the results, Mrs Lam added.