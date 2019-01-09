Anthem bill to be tabled

The National Anthem Bill will be tabled in the Legislative Council on January 23, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip said today.

During a press conference, Mr Nip said the National Anthem Law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will be implemented by local legislation.

“This approach fully demonstrates the spirit of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” he said.

The legislative principle of the bill is to maintain the purpose and intent of the National Anthem Law, to fully reflect its spirit and to preserve the dignity of the national anthem, whilst taking into account Hong Kong’s common law system and actual circumstances.

Mr Nip noted the crux of the bill is to state that the national anthem is the symbol and sign of the People's Republic of China and to lead people to respect it, and to introduce penalties for people who publicly and intentionally insult the song.

The bill lists out the occasions where the national anthem should be performed, such as the official flag-raising ceremony, the legal year ceremonial opening as well as the oath-taking ceremony for the Chief Executive, principal officials, Executive Council members, judges and lawmakers.

It also outlines the situations where the national anthem must not be used, such as in commercials, at private funerals and as background music in public venues.

The maximum penalty for a person who publicly and intentionally insults the national anthem will be a fine of $5 million and three years in prison.

“The main spirit of the National Anthem Bill is respect, a behaviour which is natural, easily understood and not hard to display. As such, the bill will not affect the daily life of the general public,” Mr Nip added.