HK, Japan sign arbitration pact

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (right) and Japanese Minister of Justice Takashi Yamashita sign the arbitration co-operation pact.

The Department of Justice and the Ministry of Justice of Japan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to strengthen Hong Kong-Japan collaboration on international arbitration and mediation.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng signed the agreement with Japanese Minister of Justice Takashi Yamashita at a ceremony today in Hong Kong.

Ms Cheng said the department has set up an office to enhance the overall co-ordination of mediation and arbitration works, taking into account the need for Hong Kong to capitalise on the opportunities offered by the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The office will undertake a number of projects such as pursuing and concluding co-operation and partnership arrangements with other jurisdictions and international organisations.

The MOU signed with Japan is an important one of these arrangements, Ms Cheng said, adding Japan is an important and long-time partner of Hong Kong.

"Signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation, which aims at strengthening communication and collaboration between the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Justice on international arbitration and mediation, is an encouraging step in furthering our legal co-operation and working relationship," she added.