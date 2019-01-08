Vitality Run set for March 10

The 7th Hong Kong Games’ Vitality Run will be held along the Shing Mun River in Sha Tin on March 10.

Enrolment will begin on January 10.

It comprises two categories - the about-3km route and 10km route with enrolment quotas at 4,100 and 1,200 respectively.

Each participant will get a souvenir T-shirt and gift pack. Those who have completed the run within the time limit will also receive a certificate and a medal.

Participants can also compete for the Most Creative Costume Prize and the Overall Best Team Costume Prize.

