Gov’t responds to bus report

The Government today released the report submitted by the Independent Review Committee on Hong Kong’s Franchised Bus Service.

It studied the report carefully and consulted the Department of Justice on the manner of publication after it was submitted to the Chief Executive on December 31.

The committee put forward 45 recommendations of safety-related measures in 16 areas to sustain a safe and reliable franchised bus service in Hong Kong.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said: “The great majority of the committee’s recommendations are very practical and have proven to be effective in other jurisdictions like London, Melbourne and Singapore from which the committee has sought input from their respective regulatory bodies for reference.”

The Government has made comprehensive and positive responses to each of the recommendations and will focus on following up on these actions, in consultation with the relevant bureaus, departments and stakeholders, Mr Chan added.

Commissioner for Transport Mable Chan also noted that amongst the 30 recommendations that the department will implement or are being implemented, at least 10 will be put in place in 2019.

“To name a few, we will set up a transport technology unit within the Transport Department to take it forward on the advancement of transport technology in vehicles as well as franchised buses.

“We will set up a road safety audit team in order to keep it an ongoing exercise to enhance our road safety design.

“And the recommendation has also asked us to take discussion with the franchised bus operators to align a common threshold for the black box monitoring of acceleration, deceleration and speeding. These two thresholds will also be discussed within 2019.”

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she has studied the committee’s report and asked the Transport & Housing Bureau to ensure the committee’s recommendations are thoroughly examined and expeditiously implemented where appropriate.

Mrs Lam added that the Government will take proactive steps in ensuring a safe and reliable franchised bus service in Hong Kong.