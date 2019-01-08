Welfare adjustment reflects situation

The eligible age for elderly Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) will be adjusted from 60 to 65 from February 1.

Before attending today’s Executive Council meeting, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told the media that the move was made in view of the Hong Kong population's improved life expectancy.

Mrs Lam noted it is generally agreed that many older people over 60 are still fit to work.

People aged between 60 and 64 who have received elderly CSSA before February 1 this year will be grandfathered and not be affected, she added.

After February 1, non-CSSA recipients aged between 60 and 64 may apply for CSSA payments for able-bodied adults aged under 65.