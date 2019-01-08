CE: Don't focus on Fanling site

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said it is too early to make a decision on recreational leases in relation to Hong Kong’s efforts to increase land supply.

Responding to media queries about the Task Force on Land Supply’s suggestion to resume a portion of the Fanling Golf Course to build residential flats, Mrs Lam said a separate consultation exercise on the issue has yet to produce a report.

“The subject of private recreational leases has been the subject of another extensive public consultation conducted by the Home Affairs Bureau.

“The Home Affairs Bureau has not even submitted a report to me, so it would be unfair for myself or the Secretary for Development to jump into a conclusion on the whole subject of private recreational leases without taking into account that consultation and that study.”

Mrs Lam added the discussion should not just focus on the Fanling site as the study covers all private recreational leases.