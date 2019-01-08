HK braced for challenges: CE

The Government will be vigilant in handling any uncertainties in 2019, a year that is expected to be full of both challenges and opportunities for Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said her administration will be on the alert and take corresponding measures when necessary, to cope with any uncertainties including rising trade protectionism.

She also said Hong Kong will contribute to the Mainland's further development by striving to actively participate in major national events, including the Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation, the China International Import Expo, and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China celebrations.



Mrs Lam added that the more than 200 initiatives outlined in her 2018 Policy Address will be implemented individually, particularly those relating to land supply and housing.