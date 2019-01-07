Welfare rates to be adjusted

The standard payment rates under the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) Scheme will be increased by 2.8% from February 1, the Government announced today.

The adjustment will also apply to the rates of the Old Age Allowance, including those payable under the Guangdong and Fujian schemes, Old Age Living Allowance and Disability Allowance.

The adjustment will incur an additional expenditure of $1.25 billion per year, benefiting 1.26 million recipients.

On the same day, the maximum rent allowance under the CSSA Scheme will also be adjusted upwards by 2.7%.

Separately, the eligible age for elderly CSSA will be adjusted from 60 to 65 from February 1, upon the adjustment of the computer system and completion of preparatory work.

The Government announced the initiative in 2017 in view of the population's improved life expectancy and the trend of extending the retirement age to 65 in Hong Kong.

People aged between 60 and 64 who have received elderly CSSA before February 1 this year will be grandfathered and not be affected.

CSSA payments for people with disabilities or in ill health will also not be affected.

Call 2343 2255 for enquiries.