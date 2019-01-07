Village polls see 60% turnout rate

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung (third left) visits the ballot paper sorting station at Hin Keng Neighbourhood Community Centre, Sha Tin.

The 2019 Village Representative Election's first polling day saw an overall voter turnout rate of 60.84%.

The election started yesterday and will run for three consecutive Sundays.

There were 404 candidates from 123 villages contesting 202 seats, including 135 Indigenous Inhabitant Representatives and 67 Resident Representatives.

A total of 22,498 out of the 36,976 registered voters cast their ballots yesterday.

Visit the Indigenous Inhabitant Representative Elections results and Resident Representative Elections results websites for details.