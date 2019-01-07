Village polls see 60% turnout rate
January 7, 2019
The 2019 Village Representative Election's first polling day saw an overall voter turnout rate of 60.84%.
The election started yesterday and will run for three consecutive Sundays.
There were 404 candidates from 123 villages contesting 202 seats, including 135 Indigenous Inhabitant Representatives and 67 Resident Representatives.
A total of 22,498 out of the 36,976 registered voters cast their ballots yesterday.
Visit the Indigenous Inhabitant Representative Elections results and Resident Representative Elections results websites for details.