Lau Kong-wah visits rural poll station

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (left) visits the Rural Ordinary Election polling station at Ta Ku Ling Ling Ying Public School.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today visited a 2019 Rural Ordinary Election polling station in North District.

The election covers two types of rural representatives, namely Village Representatives and Kaifong Representatives.

The Village Representative Election was conducted today and will be held again on January 13. The Kaifong Representative Election will be held on January 20.

Mr Lau was glad the operation of the polling station was smooth and urged all registered electors to vote.

"I would like to urge all registered electors to vote for their desired candidate for building a harmonious rural community.”