Michael Wong visits Harbin

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (second left) launches a youth ice hockey game between Hong Kong and Harbin.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today opened the Harbin International Ice & Snow Festival.

The annual event showcases ice and snow sculptures and participants can enjoy an ice lantern garden party and watch winter sports such as ice hockey and skiing competitions.

Mr Wong launched an ice hockey game between Hong Kong and Harbin youths and then attended the opening ceremony of the festival with a Federation of Hong Kong Industries delegation.

Mr Wong arrived in the city yesterday and attended a dinner hosted by Harbin Mayor Sun Ze.