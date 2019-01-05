Notice not needed for XRL incidents

Mainland authorities did not need to notify the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government after two Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link passengers were escorted away.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement today in response to media reports about two passengers who were separately escorted away at the Mainland Port Area of the West Kowloon Station in December and October.

Mr Cheung said the Mainland officers were carrying out civil court orders under which they did not need to notify the HKSAR Government.

The incidents took place after the implementation of the co-location arrangement which allows Mainland laws to be applied in a part of the high-speed rail terminus.

He added the Security Bureau will follow up on the two cases.