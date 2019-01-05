Gov't cautious on loan-to-value ratio

Factors need to be considered if the residential mortgage loan-to-value ratio is to be relaxed, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said today.

Speaking to reporters after attending a radio programme, Mr Chan said the Government has been monitoring the property market very closely over the past few months.

He said there are several factors to consider when deciding whether and when to relax the ratio.

“Number one, the downward adjustment in property price and also the pace of such adjustment, plus the premium between first-hand property price and secondary market property price in the vicinity.”

Other factors include the transaction volumes, the macro-economic situation and the short-term property supply, he added.