HK vigilant about trade conflict

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today said 2019 will be very challenging due to uncertainties arising from the trade conflict between the Mainland and the US.

Mr Chan made the remarks after attending a radio programme.

“This year 2019 is a very challenging year because there are a lot of uncertainties, it is the trade conflict between China and the US.”

He said the final outcome of the discussions between the two sides is yet to be known, adding the situation needs to be monitored continuously.

“Going forward, I guess there are bound to be ups and downs. We need to remain vigilant.”