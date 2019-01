The Land Registry recorded 79,193 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in 2018, down 5.5% year-on-year.

The total consideration for these agreements was $741.38 billion, up 2.1%.

The number of assignments of building units was 105,293, up 1.6%.

The total consideration for these assignments was $824.22 billion, up 20.7%.

There were 5,264,883 land register searches, up 1.6%.