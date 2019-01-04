Law Chi-kwong visits Sham Shui Po

Dr Law (third left) meets children during a music practice session at the Music Children Foundation office.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (second left) tours an exhibition in the Heritage of Mei Ho House museum.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today toured a youth hostel and a music education organisation in Sham Shui Po.

He first visited YHA Mei Ho House Youth Hostel.

The revitalised Mei Ho House invited past residents to contribute to exhibitions about the building and has introduced life in old estates to students.

Dr Law said he appreciated that students could learn more about the essence of neighbourhood with a deeper understanding of social capital from these activities.

He then went to the Music Children Foundation, an organisation receiving a grant in the First Round Application of the Dedicated Portion of the Partnership Fund for the Disadvantaged for implementing after-school learning and support programmes.

The foundation has provided free music training for underprivileged children since April 2016 with both its business partner's sponsorship and the Government's matching grant.

Dr Law said he was glad to know that upon completion of the project supported by the fund, the foundation obtained sponsorship from other charitable organisations to extend the project to other districts.

He also met District Councillors to discuss labour and welfare issues.