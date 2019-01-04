MTR foundation works to resume

Consent has been given to resume pile foundation works for the Mass Transit Railway Corporation's Tai Wai Station topside development project which were suspended on July 12, 2018.

The Buildings Department made the announcement today after ascertaining the structural safety of the railway facilities.

The works were suspended after settlement readings at the station on the MTR's East Rail Line had reached a pre-set limit.

Following the incident, the registered building professional appointed for the works submitted to the Buildings Department a report and proposed measures to alleviate the effects of the works on the structural safety of the nearby railway facilities.

The department has ascertained the facilities' structural safety, while the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department has confirmed that the MTR Corporation has put in place stringent measures to ensure railway safety.

Having considered the above advice, the registered building professional’s request to resume the works was accepted and the works will restart tomorrow.

As for the remaining works, they can commence only when the proposed mitigation measures are completed.

The Buildings Department said that together with the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department and the MTRC, it will closely monitor the situation to ensure the railway facilities' structural safety and that of its operations.