CE mourns Bishop Michael Yeung

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong, the Most Reverend Michael Yeung.

She said Bishop Yeung devoted all his life to the Catholic Diocese.

“Since taking over as the Bishop in 2017, he had led the Diocese to make significant contributions to Hong Kong in areas including medical care, education and welfare services, and guided the Hong Kong Catholics to actively care for and serve the community.

"I had known Bishop Yeung, who took charge of the welfare services of Caritas Hong Kong, since my tenure as the Director of Social Welfare.

“I was greatly inspired by his benevolence and concern for people from all walks of life, especially the young people and the disadvantaged.”

Mrs Lam said she had met Bishop Yeung several times since becoming the Chief Executive to listen to his concerns about society.

She also attended the launch ceremony of the new campus of her alma mater, St Francis' Canossian College with Bishop Yeung at the beginning of last month.

Mrs Lam said she is deeply saddened by the passing of Bishop Yeung, adding she would like to extend her deepest condolences to his family and the Catholic community.

Several senior government officials also expressed sorrow over the passing of Bishop Yeung.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said Bishop Yeung was profoundly dedicated in spreading the gospel and actively promoted unity and harmony within the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong, adding he made tremendous contributions by leading charity work of the diocese and served the community with care.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said Bishop Yeung devoted himself to Caritas Hong Kong whose units have long been serving those in need across different walks of life with welfare assistance and community development services.

“He has been the Government's close ally on alleviating poverty, elderly care and supporting the disadvantaged," Dr Law said.

After recently discussed healthcare developments in Hong Kong with Bishop Yeung, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said she was moved by his insights as well as his affection for the disadvantaged.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said under Bishop Yeung’s leadership, Catholic schools have been determined to carry on the Catholic church’s contributions to education and pass on the core values of truth, justice, love, life and family to young people.

He said Bishop Yeung’s spirit of service will continue to lead people to take the Hong Kong community forward.