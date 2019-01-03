Property sales down 23%

The Land Registry recorded 3,038 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in December, down 23.1% on November and down 57.6% compared to the same period last year.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements for the month was $43 billion, down 0.6% on November and 50.3% year-on-year.

Of the sale and purchase agreements, 2,060 were for residential units, a fall of 21.8% from the previous month and down 61.4% compared to a year ago.

The total consideration for residential units was $24.1 billion, down 7.5% compared with November and a year-on-year drop of 53.7%.

There were 352,901 land register searches made in December.