Over 650 datasets to be released

More than 650 new datasets will be released in 2019 via the Public Sector Information Portal for people to view and use freely, the Government announced today.

Before the end of 2018, more than 80 government bureaus and departments published their first annual open data plans.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s first Policy Address outlined eight major areas for innovation and technology development. One of these areas include opening up government data to provide raw materials for technology research, innovation and smart city development.

Government Chief Information Officer Victor Lam said bureaus and departments should try to release their data for free public use on the portal.

They should also explore with public and commercial organisations to come up with measures in opening up data with a high degree of public interest.

Mr Lam said: "We encourage the private sector to also open up their data. But for those data which are of high public interest, we will of course take more proactive measures to talk to the private sector concerned so that they also understand the benefits and advantages of opening up their data to the public and that will be useful to them too.

"For example, the car parks vacancy, the condition of the car parks, if the private companies can open up their car park data, that will be also useful to their business development."

More than 650 new datasets will be opened up in the first year. By the end of 2019, the number of datasets on the portal will be increased from about 3,300 to nearly 4,000, a 20% increase.

The new datasets cover areas including the economy and livelihood, real-time meteorological data, geospatial data, digital maps that can facilitate smart city development, and data that can enhance city management.