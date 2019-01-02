Gov’t aims to boost quality of life

The current-term Government has adopted a new governance philosophy to care, listen and act, and has spared no effort in playing the roles of a facilitator and a promoter.

The Government issued a statement in response to a procession held today, adding it has been proactively implementing a series of policy initiatives to inject new impetus into Hong Kong's economy to bring about a better life for the community.

It said the Government fully respects the right of Hong Kong people to take part in public processions and their freedom to express their views.

It said the rule of law is the foundation of Hong Kong's pluralistic society and free economy, adding it is the core value shared and treasured by everyone in Hong Kong.

The Government will remain steadfast in protecting and upholding the rule of law, it said, adding the maintenance of the rule of law in Hong Kong is well-recognised internationally.

The statement also said the Government has the responsibility to fully implement the Basic Law, uphold the principle of "one country" and leverage the advantages of "two systems" to ensure the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong.

It said under Article 63 of the Basic Law, the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region shall control criminal prosecutions, free from any interference.

“All prosecution decisions are made by the Department of Justice independently without fear or favour, free from any political consideration. They are made strictly in accordance with the applicable laws, evidence and the Prosecution Code.”

To meet the demand for land and housing, the Government has formulated new land and housing policies which are welcomed by the community.

It said a series of initiatives in the short, medium and long terms will be implemented to increase land supply. The Lantau Tomorrow Vision announced in the 2018 Policy Address is a forward-looking blueprint to provide sizeable pieces of land for housing, transportation and commercial developments.

“The Government will continue to develop land resources in a resolute and persistent manner through a multi-pronged approach so that there will be adequate housing for the public to enjoy life and to call Hong Kong their home.

“The Government will also consider in detail the valuable recommendations submitted by the Task Force on Land Supply in its report.”

Regarding election matters, the Government has always respected and safeguarded the rights enjoyed by Hong Kong residents according to law, including the right to vote and to stand for election.

The statement said Article 1 of the Basic Law states the Hong Kong SAR is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China and the HKSAR Government has a duty to implement and uphold the Basic Law and ensure that all elections will be conducted in accordance with the Basic Law and relevant electoral laws.

On Article 23 of the Basic Law, the Government said it has the constitutional responsibility to legislate for Article 23 to safeguard national security. The Chief Executive has stated a number of times that the Government will carefully consider all relevant factors, act prudently and continue its efforts to create a favourable social environment for the legislative work.

The Government also understands the aspirations of the community for selecting the Chief Executive through "one person, one vote".

“However, the Government cannot ignore reality and rashly re-embark on political reform, making it difficult for the community to focus on development. The Government will act prudently in this respect.”

The statement added riding on the unprecedented opportunities brought about by the nation's Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development, the Government will proactively work hand in hand with various sectors to participate in the developments.