More than $64m in aid given

The Government released $64.28 million from the Disaster Relief Fund in 2017-18 to provide emergency relief to about 540,000 disaster victims.

The grants were disbursed for 23 programmes to help people in Ethiopia, Somalia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, the Mainland, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

A wide range of relief supplies were distributed through these programmes, including food, quilts, hygiene and household items, as well as temporary shelter materials and tools.

Click here for the annual report on the fund.