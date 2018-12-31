Patrick Nip to visit Guangzhou

December 31, 2018

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip will depart for Guangzhou on the morning of January 2 and return that evening.

 

Mr Nip will exchange views with Guangdong Provincial and Guangzhou Municipal Government officials on the various works in taking forward the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development.

 

He will visit relevant facilities, including a start-up base for youths from Hong Kong and Macau.
 
Mr Nip will also speak at an economic forum on the Greater Bay Area & Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Union anniversary celebration.

