Gov't to study land supply proposals

The Government will study in detail the Task Force on Land Supply’s recommendations on the overall land supply strategy and prioritisation of supply options.

Mrs Lam today met task force Chairman Stanley Wong and Vice-chairman Greg Wong to express gratitude for the task force's work.

She said: "The Task Force has pointed out that Hong Kong's additional land demand would be far more than 1,200 hectares as estimated by the Government earlier.

“Coupled with the public recognition of the need to build up a land reserve and strong aspirations for a better living environment, we should adopt a multi-pronged approach in boosting land supply significantly.”

New housing initiatives promulgated by the Government this year include raising the public housing ratio, building a housing ladder for people in different income brackets, revising the pricing mechanism of subsidised sale flats by severing the link between selling and market prices and re-allocating private housing sites for public housing.

“As long as there is sufficient land supply, we have the confidence and determination to resolve the housing problem that has been plaguing our citizens for a long period of time, with a view to rekindling the hope of society," Mrs Lam added.

The Chief Executive said the Government will pull together the efforts of bureaus and departments to find and create land at full steam.

She called on the city's residents to support the initiatives which are conducive to the continuous development of Hong Kong to create more favourable conditions for its housing, livelihood and long-term advancement.

Click here for the Task Force on Land Supply's recommendations.