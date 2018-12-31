Care scheme applications to open

The Caring & Sharing Scheme under which an eligible person may apply to receive $4,000 will be open for applications from February 1 to April 30.

Applicants should be aged 18 or above, hold a Hong Kong Identity Card and ordinarily reside in Hong Kong.

They also must not benefit from the two-month extra allowance of Comprehensive Social Security Assistance, Old Age Living Allowance, Old Age Allowance, or Disability Allowance announced in the 2018-19 Budget.

The applicant need not pay salaries tax for the Year of Assessment 2017-18 and not own any property in Hong Kong.

Application forms will be available from January 21 on the scheme's website.

The forms can also be collected at Home Affairs Enquiry Centres and the Working Family Allowance Office or Student Finance Office of the Working Family & Student Financial Assistance Agency from that date.

Click here for details, including the eligibility criteria and application procedures.

Call 3897 1088 for enquiries.