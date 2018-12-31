New audit director named

The Central People’s Government today approved Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s nomination of John Chu as Director of Audit, replacing David Sun from today.

Mr Chu has served in the Audit Commission for more than 30 years.

Mrs Lam expressed confidence in Mr Chu, saying he is familiar with the work of the department, and has solid professional auditing expertise as well as sound leadership skills.

“I am confident that Mr Chu is capable of leading the Audit Commission to scale new heights," she added.

The Chief Executive also paid tribute to Mr Sun for his devotion during the past six and a half years as Director of Audit and thanked him for his efforts in nurturing departmental talents for a seamless succession.

“Under his able leadership, the Audit Commission carried out auditing of accounts and value-for-money studies in a highly professional manner, and supported the work of the Public Accounts Committee of the Legislative Council.

“This has assisted government bureaux and departments as well as public sector organisations in pursuing continuous improvement of their governance and performance,” Mrs Lam said.

The Chief Executive also noted that she respects Mr Sun’s wish to retire and wishes him a happy retirement.

