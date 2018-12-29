Fare subsidy scheme starts Jan 1

The Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme will start in the new year to help residents who have high public transport expenses.

The Transport Department reminded the public today that from January 1, commuters with monthly public transport expenses exceeding $400 are eligible for the subsidy.

The Government will subsidise 25% of transport expenses above $400, with a cap of $300 per month.

The scheme covers the MTR, franchised buses, green minibuses, ferries and trams, designated routes of red minibuses, kaito ferry services, and shuttle buses for residents and employees which have been approved by the Transport Department.

Daily public transport expenses paid by Octopus card will be recorded automatically and the subsidy will be calculated on the basis of Octopus records.

For most designated transport tickets bought by cash or other means, registration can be completed by presenting the Octopus card to staff of the operators at the time of purchase.

For commuters who purchase MTR City Saver, Tuen Mun – Nam Cheong Day Pass, Airport Express Round Trip Tickets, Airport Express Group Tickets, New World First Ferry Holiday Return Tickets and Hong Kong & Kowloon Ferry Monthly Tickets and Holiday Return Tickets, they can register at Designated Transport Ticket Self-registration Points.

Travellers can collect the fare subsidy for the previous month by tapping their Octopus card at Subsidy Collection Points at MTR stations, Light Rail Customer Service Centres and designated ferry piers.

They can also use Octopus card readers of convenience stores, supermarkets, the Octopus App, or Octopus Service Points.

They can collect the public transport fare subsidy for January starting from February 16.

Click here for details.