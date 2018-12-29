CE respects DoJ decision

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said she respects the professional decision made by the Department of Justice.

Mrs Lam was responding to reporters’ questions on the department’s decision to not prosecute former Chief Executive CY Leung in the UGL case.

Speaking upon returning to Hong Kong from holiday, she said: “I respect the decision, the professional decision made by the Secretary for Justice and her colleagues.

“I support her decision based on her legal expertise and very rich experience over many years.”

The Chief Executive noted the issue has been ongoing for three to four years and that the decision made on it was apolitical.

Mrs Lam added she hopes the department’s decision can conclude the issue.