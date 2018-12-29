African Swine Fever meetings held

Government officers today met local pig farmers and stakeholders related to the supply of live pigs to discuss plans to guard against the spread of African Swine Fever to Hong Kong.

The officers elaborated on preventive measures, contingency plans, culling arrangements under different scenarios, government assistance to the trade and compensation for culling of pigs.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department briefed local pig farmers on the Government's plans.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department also met representatives of slaughterhouse operators, livestock agents, buyers and meat transportation companies to explain the arrangements.

The meetings allowed all parties to exchange views on the contingency plans, the Food & Health Bureau said.