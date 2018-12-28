Sports park contract awarded

This artist’s impression shows the Kai Tak Sports Park, which will be the biggest sports venue in Hong Kong.

The contract for the design, construction and operation of the Kai Tak Sports Park has been awarded to the Kai Tak Sports Park Ltd, a subsidiary under New World Development and NWS Holdings.

The Government made the announcement today after an open tendering exercise.

Established specifically for the project, the company’s project team comprises overseas and local experts experienced in design, construction, venue management, sales and marketing, and retail and operation, the Home Affairs Bureau said.

Some project team members are recognised global industry leaders with extensive experience in the design and operation of large scale international projects as well as the management of major sports venues, the bureau added.

The company’s design consists of a covered Kai Tak Sports Avenue running in the north-south orientation as the main axis, connecting all key facilities of the sports park with the adjacent Station Square, Kai Tak MTR Station and Sung Wong Toi MTR Station.

The focal point of the Sports Park will be the 50,000-seat Main Stadium.

With a soundproof retractable roof and flexible pitch surface, the Main Stadium is ideal for hosting major football and rugby games.

It can also be used for hosting entertainment and community events.

The contract for the park is for 25 years, including four to five years for design and construction and about 20 years of operation.

The Government will fund the construction cost of $29.993 billion, and the company is required to cover all operating costs and pay the Government 3% of the gross income plus $1.724 billion during the operation period.

Occupying 28 hectares of land, the sports park is the Government's most important investment in sports infrastructure in recent decades.

It will be the biggest sports venue in Hong Kong.

Construction will commence in the first quarter of 2019 and is scheduled for completion in 2023.

