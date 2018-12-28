Patrick Nip visits HKUST

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (second right) views the nanosystem fabrication facility at the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip today visited the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology (HKUST) and a secondary school in Sai Kung.

Mr Nip toured HKUST’s nanosystem fabrication facility, robotics institute and big data for bio intelligence laboratory.

Mr Nip said he was pleased to learn the HKUST has signed collaboration agreements with the Guangzhou Municipal Government and Guangzhou University to establish the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology (Guangzhou) in Nansha.

This marked an important milestone in co-operation between Hong Kong and the Mainland in nurturing innovation and technology talents.

“This win-win collaboration will help inject new impetus into the I&T development of Hong Kong as well as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area,” Mr Nip said.

He then visited a secondary school that enrols non-Chinese speaking students and was briefed on its curriculum, which is specially designed for such students.

He also met students who participated in a visit to Myanmar under the umbrella of the Belt & Road Initiative.

Mr Nip encouraged the students to keep up with their studies, maintain a positive and proactive attitude and grasp every opportunity to widen their horizons and embark on new initiatives.

He wrapped up his visit by meeting Sai Kung District Council members.