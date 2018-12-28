4 sites to provide 1,860 flats

The Government will sell by tender four residential sites in the quarter from January to March to provide about 1,860 flats.

Two sites are in Kai Tak and the other two are in Yuen Long and Lantau.

The Mass Transit Railway Corporation plans to tender Package 11 of LOHAS Park in Tseung Kwan O in the quarter, which is expected to yield about 1,650 flats.

The Urban Renewal Authority will take forward two projects, one in Kwun Tong and the other in Tai Kok Tsui, which can provide about 210 flats.

Including the supply from private development and redevelopment projects, the total private housing land supply in the quarter is estimated to produce about 3,950 flats.

For the whole 2018-19 financial year, the total supply will have a capacity to produce about 13,850 private housing flats.

"This supply has taken account of the recently announced public-private split for the supply of new housing units in line with our long term housing strategy,” Secretary for Development Michael Wong said.

A split of 70% versus 30% for public housing and private housing respectively has been adopted under the strategy, he said.

Mr Wong said it is noteworthy that the supply of private housing land will continue to stand at a relatively high level.

Taking the three-year period from 2016-17 to 2018-19 as an example, the annual average number of units to be provided would still stand at nearly 20,000 flats.

“Looking forward, the projected first-hand private residential units available in the coming three to four years is estimated to be around 93,000 units,” he added.

The Government also plans to put up for sale one site in Kai Tak in the quarter for commercial and hotel use with a gross floor area of 80,200 sq m including about 480 to 800 hotel rooms.